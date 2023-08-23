Juab No Match for Carbon

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos made easy work of Juab on Tuesday in a region matchup. Despite having the home court advantage, the Lady Wasps could not keep up with Carbon’s powerful offense.

The Blue and White opened the game with a 25-15 win in the first set. The next two sets followed in similar fashion as Carbon won 25-17 and 25-18 to secure the 3-0 sweep.

The undefeated Lady Dinos (2-0, 1-0 Region 12) will host Richfield (0-3, 0-1 Region 12) for a region matchup next week. The game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.