Dinos Make Quick Work of Grand

ETV News Stock Photo

At long last, the Dinos returned home for just their second game on their home court of the season. Carbon enjoyed the backing of the Dino faithfuls and displayed their dominance over the Red Devils. The Dinos beat down Grand 25-10 in the first set and then won 25-20 in the second and 25-15 in the third for the 3-0 sweep. Madi Orth was on fire with 15 kills for a 44.1 kill percentage. Meanwhile, Jacie Jensen logged four of the team’s 13 aces while Dani Jensen recorded 12 digs.

The Dinos (10-4, 2-0) have a quick turn around as they head to play Emery (7-8, 1-1) on Thursday.