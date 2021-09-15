Dinos Make Quick Work of Richfield *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Richfield met for the first time this season when the Wildcats came to Price on Tuesday night. Unwilling to drag out the encounter, the Dinos attacked Richfield with veracity.

Carbon swept the Wildcats in three quick sets (25-17, 25-19 and 25-16). Lyndee Mower led the Dinos with an impressive 64.3 kill percentage (9-14) and 14 digs. The overall kill leader was Madi Orth with 12 kills and she also added 11 digs. Sydney Orth was strong at the net with a team-high eight blocks.

Coming up on Thursday, the Dinos (12-1, 3-0) will remain at home to face North Sanpete (10-3, 1-0).