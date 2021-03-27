Dinos on the Warpath *Photo Gallery*

It has been a full week for the Dinos on the diamond and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Carbon took on the Rams of South Sevier in back-to-back days with little problems The Dinos took the road contest 7-1 and then came home to sweep the Rams 11-4.

Rylan Hart racked up five runs, three doubles and three RBIs in the two games while going 4-9 from the plate. Jordan Fossat also tallied three ribbies with timely hitting. Meanwhile, Keaton Rich was an on-base machine, going 5-8 in the series. On the mound, Wyatt Falk picked up a win, pitching six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight. Fossat grabbed the other win, lasting four innings while giving up just two hits and striking out eight batters as well.

Carbon then put a beating on Cedar in a doubleheader. The Dinos won 16-5 in the opener and 18-7 in the final game. Falk had a great day at the plate, going 5-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Kade Dimick was the ribbie leader with eight while Fossat added another four and Brayton Nielson, Rich and Hart added three apiece. Nielson appeared in each contest on the mound and picked up a win. Jordan Wright also grabbed a win, pitching five innings and only giving up one earned run.

The Dinos will be at the Desert Hills Tournament this weekend.