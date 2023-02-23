Dinos on Top at Region Quiz Bowl

The region Quiz Bowl meet was hosted on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and featured teams from Carbon, Grand, Green River, Emery, San Juan and Pinnacle high schools.

In varsity, Carbon came out on top with 510 points, followed by Grand with 320 and Green River with 280. Emery ended with 250 points, San Juan earned 200 and Pinnacle rounded out the varsity scores at 130.

For the junior varsity category, Carbon was once again on top with a 450 score. Emery came in second with 420, followed by Grand with 340 and San Juan with 190. Pinnacle earned 90 points and Green River ended the day with 70.

Both first place finishes qualify the teams for nationals. Carbon High School congratulated both the varsity and junior varsity Dino quiz bowl teams on their outstanding performances. The teams consisted of Lizzy Blackburn, Gabby Vasquez, Easton Humes, Zeke Galarza, Rylan Pulsipher, Keyara Harwood, Abby Flemmet, Blake Paul and Nathan Webber.