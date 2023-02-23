UDAF Seeks Applicants for 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant

Press Release

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant. A total of $355,050 will be awarded.

This funding is available for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops; specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops. A full list of specialty crops is available here.

“Utah has a diverse and economically significant specialty crop industry. Utah is the nation’s second leading producer of tart cherries and the climate produces some of the most desirable stone fruit in the nation,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to administer this grant program and looks forward to innovative developments in the state’s specialty crop industries.”

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. This grant is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah. Applications for grant funds should describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public rather than a single organization, institution, or individual.

This year, priority will be placed on projects that respond to opportunities and challenges within specialty crop production, processing, distribution and/or marketing in Utah; enhance food safety or aid in compliance with the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act; improve pest and disease control; increase child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops; improve sustainability, and improve efficiency and reducing costs of Utah’s specialty crop distribution systems.

The application window will be open Feb. 22, 2023 through March 24, 2023. Selected project duration will be Sept. 30, 2023 through Sept. 29, 2026. For more information, contact Anne Dunaway at adunaway@utah.gov or visit https://ag.utah.gov/specialty-crop-block-grant-program/.