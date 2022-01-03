Spartans Impress at War at the Watch Tower

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were back in action last week to compete at the War at the Watch Tower. After a long delay in the canyon due to snow conditions, Emery was immediately thrown into the action once at the tournament.

The grapplers in gold and black showed their resilience with a 42-36 win over Maple Mountain. Emery then dominated Summit Academy by a score of 60-10.

The Spartans then faced Syracuse in a close fight. Merritt Meccariello (120) picked up a win by major decision 11-3 to put the Spartans on the board. Kayden World just lost (5-2) in 126, making the score 4-3 Emery. Then, Byron Christiansen won by pin in 132, but Emery had to forfeit the 138 match due to injury.

Syracuse then took the lead when Boden Christman lost by technical fall in 144. Dalton Birch cut it back to one with his 7-3 decision-win in 150. Syracuse took the next five matches, however, including four by pin to clinch the match. Monty Christiansen won by pin in 106 as did Kayden Christiansen in 113, but Emery fell in the dual 41-31.

Illustrating a short memory, the Spartans bounced back against Mountain Ridge. Emery was able to pull out the neck and neck battle 39-37. Finally, Emery only lost three matches against Hunter. Christman won by pin in 144 as did Monty in 106. Hunter did not field a full team and had to forfeit several matches, aiding the Spartans to a 54-18 win.

Emery went 4-1 and finished second in the tournament. Monty, Kayden and Derek Canterberry (285) all went a perfect 5-0 while Kayden World (126) and Byron ended with a 4-1 record. Easton Thornley also finished above .500 by going 3-2 in 215.

Up next, Emery will head to the Tournament of Champions this weekend.