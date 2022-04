Following region drama, which took place at the end of March, the Carbon Dinos competed at the state competition.

The Carbon High School theatre arts took time on April 9 to announce that the Dinos brought home the fifth place title as well as fifth place in a one-act play and a total of 14 superior medals.

One student was also successful in earning the award for best supporting actor. The community will be given a chance to see the one-act play in person on April 21-22.