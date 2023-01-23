Dinos Push #2 Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos knew they had a tough test on Friday night, traveling to #2 Richfield. Carbon showed it was up to the challenge, however, keeping pace with the Wildcats before stringing a few buckets together to lead by four at the break, 27-23.

The Wildcats ramped up their defense in the second half, making it tough for the Dinos to find points. Meanwhile, Richfield found a few more openings on the offensive end. Even though Carbon had a great game plan and executed it well, the Dinos ended up on the wrong side of a close one, 51-49.

Braxton Stevenson scored a game-high 13 points while Zeke Willson added 10 points. Ashton Ferguson and Cole Cripps scored seven apiece while Ryker Butler and Chet Anderson each ended with six points.

Up next, Carbon (7-8, 1-3) will host Grand (5-12, 0-3) at home on Wednesday. The Dinos will then gear up for #1 Manti (14-2) on Friday, also in Price. Catch all of the latter contest on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.