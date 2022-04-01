Dinos Put on Offensive Clinic

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

New this year in Region 12 is the introduction of a doubleheader every week between the two region teams. So, when Grand traveled to Price on Wednesday afternoon, the Dinos and Red Devils geared up for not just one, but two games.

Game 1 got out of hand early as Carbon scored seven runs before the first out was recorded. The Dinos would bring home 10 runs in the first to take a commanding lead. On the mound, Wyatt Falk and Dallyn Oneil combined for a no-hitter. The former went three innings and struck out four batters while the latter gave up the lone run of the game. Carbon went on a tear in the third inning with 21 runs. The coaches agreed to call the game in the middle of the fourth to give Carbon the 31-1 victory.

Game 2 appeared similar as Carbon struck for four runs in the first and three in the second. The Red Devils, however, pushed four runs across in the third and one more in the fourth to make it a 7-5 game. Just when it felt like the momentum was beginning to swing in Grand’s favor, the Dinos came back with their bats and scored 15 runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game away. Camden Wilson came in and pitched a scoreless fifth to close the door on the Red Devils 22-5.

To put the offensive production in perspective, the Dinos accumulated 53 runs in seven innings. On the day, Rylan Hart went 5-6 with a triple, seven runs scored and six RBIs while Chet Anderson also went 5-6 with a double, five runs scored and four RBIs. The ribbie leader went to Colton Lowe with 10 as he went 5-7 with two triples, a double and six runs scored. Ridge Nelson finished 3-4 while Jordan Fossat went 5-7 with two doubles, six RBIs and five runs scored. Keaton Rich finished 3-5 with a double, triple, three walks and seven runs scored.

Carbon (31-1, 2-0) will now head over to Moab on Friday for the final game of the series against the Red Devils (4-6, 0-2).