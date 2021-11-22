Dinos Rally Late

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, Carbon and Union battled it out on the hardwood in an epic contest. The first half could not have been closer as the teams were tied at nine after one quarter and 21 at the break.

The Dinos struck first in the third quarter with five quick points, but the Cougars had an answer. Union ripped off a 13-1 run to lead by seven. Rylan Hart hit a big three to stop the bleeding, but Union would eventually take a six-point lead into the fourth.

Jordan Fossat scored eight of his 20 points in the opening minutes of the final quarter, none bigger than his three to tie the game at 42. A few minutes later, Chet Anderson connected with another deep ball to put the Dinos out in front 45-43.

The teams continued to trade blows as there were five lead changes in the final minutes alone. Anderson hit another bucket to regain the lead, but the Dinos needed a clutch three from Ashton Ferguson to deliver the knockout blow. Carbon went on to win 51-48 in comeback fashion.

Fossat and Hart combined for seven threes (7-14, 50%) and 34 points while Jackson Griffith recorded a team-high eight rebounds. As a team, the Dinos shot 31 percent from outside on the night. Down the stretch, the Dinos put the clamps on the Cougars and only allowed 10 points in the final quarter. Offensively, they saved their best for last, tallying 19 points in the fourth to complete the comeback.

Carbon (2-0) will look to keep its momentum going on Tuesday when Providence Hall (1-0) comes to town.