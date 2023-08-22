Fall Rodeo Season Starts Successful for Emery, Carbon Athletes

By Julie Johansen

As the high school rodeo fall season began at the South Summit rodeos, several athletes scored big in their respective events. Emery cowboys and cowgirls placing first were Kamz Rich and Dalton Allred in bull riding, Monty Christiansen in saddle broncs, and Wyatt Fox in rifle shooting.

Second-place points went to Ryter Ekker in rifle and Grayce Mills was third in breakaway roping. Shaynee Fox finished sixth in breakaway and Will Ekker took 10th in rifle shooting.

Carbon High athletes placing in the top ten were Maddison Nielson, second in barrels and 10th in breakaway; Shalako Gunter, second in trap shoot; Kanyon Mills with partner Ejay Duke from Uintah, second and fourth in team roping; Hayden Tonc, seventh in rifle; and Kashley Rhodes, eighth in rifle.

Continuing for Carbon, Braden Noyes finished ninth in tie down roping, Izybella Prettyman earned ninth in pole bending and Kaden Donathan took 10th in steer wrestling.

Next weekend, the rodeo trail heads to Duchesne. Rodeos will continue through August and September before athletes have a break until the Dixie 6 in November.