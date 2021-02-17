Dinos’ Season Comes to a Close *Photo Gallery*

#8 Carbon and #4 Grand met up in the consolation bracket of the state tournament on Friday. The Dinos started off hot and looked good in the early minutes. Their lead was short lived as the Red Devils responded with their full-court press and quickly got back into the game. Carbon was up 15-14 after one quarter.

As in other times during the season, Carbon then had a scoring drought, allowing Grand to take over and go on top 29-26 by half. The Dinos battled hard coming out of the break and eventually tied it up at 34. The Red Devils never panicked and went back up by two, 45-43, heading into the final period. It was all Grand in the fourth as the Red Devils outscored the Dinos by 10 points. Carbon dropped the game 68-56, officially ending the season. Preston Condie had a team-high 16 points followed by Merrick Morgan with 14 and Caleb Winfree with 10. Keenan Hatch led all players with 13 rebounds. The Dinos finished 13-10 on the year and 5-5 in Region 12.

Photos by Dusty Butler