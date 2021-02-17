Highway 6 Closes Following Accident

Authorities reported that Highway 6 has been closed near Sheep Creek following an accident. According to early reports, both directions of travel are completely halted at this time.

The incident occurred at mile post 193 on Highway 6, which is two miles west of Sheep Creek. It was announced around 5 p.m. on Friday evening that four lanes of travel are closed and authorities anticipate the closure to last for five hours or longer.

The details of the incident have not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it becomes available.