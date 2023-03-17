Dinos Show Resilience

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Another region opponent visited Price on Thursday afternoon to meet the Dinos on the pitch. Richfield took advantage of Carbon’s lethargic start and scored the opening goal of the game.

The first 15 minutes were forgettable for the Dinos, but they fought back and won a penalty kick. Though Tyler Morris was denied on the shot, he was there for the rebound and promptly found the back of the net.

Coming out of the half tied at one, Carbon took it from there. Logan McEvoy gave the Dinos the lead with his goal and then Morris provided some cushion with his second goal of the day.

The Dinos would go on to score four unanswered goals after Parker Morgan finished at the net to win it 4-1. In addition, Joe Morley added an assist in the victory.

Even without a preseason, the Dinos are 2-0 with both wins coming against top-ranked region teams. Up next, Carbon will travel to take on Manti (2-2) on Friday.