Dinos Spread the Wealth *Photo Gallery*

On Thursday, the Dinos were back on the pitch to face Parowan.

Carbon wasted no time in this one and quickly jumped out in front in the form of a 3-0 lead by halftime. The Dinos continued to shutout the Rams in the second half while also adding another goal to win by a score of 4-0.

Four different Dinos found the back of the net, including Amiah Timothy, Shalyce Rahaula, Thalyn Lyman and Mia Crompton. The first three also logged an assist as did Kinley Cowdell. Emma Flemmet was big in the goal, once more totaling 12 saves.

Up next, Carbon (4-2) will face Millard (2-3) on Tuesday in its final preseason game. Then, on Thursday, region play will commence when Richfield (4-3) comes to town.