Spartans Storm Weekend Tournament

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was on the road this weekend and played six games in two days as part of a tournament.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans first took on Manti. The Lady Templars gained the early advantage, taking the first set 25-22. Emery responded in strong fashion, dominating Manti through the next three sets, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-19.

The next match featured the reigning 2A state champs, North Summit. The Lady Braves grabbed the first set in a tight battle, 25-23. Again, Emery bounced back, taking the next two sets 25-18 and 25-13. This time it was North Summit with the good response. The Braves won the fourth set 25-13 to force a fifth. Emery was able to separate itself late and win the match 3-2 with a 15-8 fifth set.

It was then onto Valley. The Buffalos were simply no match for the Spartans as Emery easily handled Valley 25-10 and 25-14 in the first two sets. The Spartans closed the door in the third with a 25-20 win to complete the sweep. Emery finished Friday a perfect 3-0.

On Saturday, Emery began its day against American Heritage. This one was never close as Emery won 25-7, 25-13 and 25-21. Immediately after, these two teams played again. The Patriots put up a better fight, but Emery was not to be denied. The Spartans swept American Heritage for the second-straight game, 25-22, 25-11 and 25-16.

The final game of the tournament was another rematch, this time between North Summit and Emery. The Braves were looking for redemption, but the Spartans held them off 26-24 in the first set. Emery continued its spirited effort, winning 25-22 in the second set. The Spartans closed out their fourth straight sweep with a 25-22 third set to knock off North Summit.

By going undefeated in the tournament, Emery improves to 9-0 and will host Altamont (0-1) on Tuesday. The Spartans will then hit the road to play Juab (1-2) on Wednesday and Richfield (3-7) on Thursday.