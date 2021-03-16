Dinos Struggle in Opening Weekend

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos kicked off the year with a trip down to St. George to play in a tournament.

On Thursday, Carbon faced the Cedar Reds and could not get going offensively. Cedar took advantage and won 4-0. The Dinos’ problems continued on Friday against Crimson Cliffs. The Mustangs scored four goals in the first half and three more in the second to blank Carbon 7-0. The final game of the tournament verse Union was postponed, taking away Carbon’s chance to improve its standing.

The Dinos will look to rebound as they host Waterford (1-0) on Tuesday before facing region foe Emery (2-3) on Thursday.