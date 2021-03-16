Emery’s Busy Week on the Pitch

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans seemingly tried to make up for losing last season by playing five games in the opening week, including three between Friday and Saturday. Emery kicked things off with a 3-2 road win over Gunnison Valley on Monday.

The Spartans then had a region match at Richfield. The Wildcats led 1-0 at the break, but Emery scored twice in the second half to force overtime. Neither team could score in the extra periods, leading to a shootout. Richfield won the shootout 6-5 to take the game. Beau Cook and Jesus Ayulla each scored goals for the Spartans.

Emery continued its week at the St. George tourney where it faced Union on Friday. The Spartans avoided a potential collapse with two goals in the first and second half to beat the Cougars 4-3. The rest of the tournament was tough on Emery as the Spartans fell 2-0 to Pine View and 6-0 to Morgan.

Emery (2-3) will host South Sevier (0-2) on Tuesday before taking on Carbon (0-2) on Thursday in Price.