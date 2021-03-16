Eagles Open Conference Play Against Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1, 11-3 USU Eastern

Dylan Sanchez would not be denied at the plate on Friday, picking up four hits and leading USU Eastern to a 11-3 win over Colorado Northwestern in game one. Sanchez doubled in the first, singled in the fifth, singled in the sixth and doubled in the seventh.

The Eagles saw the ball well, racking up 13 hits in the game. Sanchez, Barker, Rodriguez, Ethan Udy and Ryder Peterson all managed multiple hits for USU Eastern. Sanchez led the Eagles with four hits in four at bats.

Riley Ashton was the winning pitcher for USU Eastern. He went 4 1/3 innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out five and walking one.

Game 2, 13-5 USU Eastern

Ethan Udy came to the ballpark and meant business on Friday, tallying four hits and leading Utah State Eastern to a 13-5 win over Colorado Northwestern in game two. Udy singled in the second, singled in the fourth, singled in the sixth and doubled in the seventh.

USU Eastern grabbed an early lead as the Eagles scored on a single by Dylan Sanchez in the first inning and a double by Skiler Hohrein in the second inning.

The team pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, Hohrein doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

USU Eastern put up six runs in the seventh inning. The Eagles’ big bats were led by Kaden Kunz, Dawsen Hall, Udy and Ryder Peterson, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Kody Nelson took the win for USU Eastern. The lefty lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out eight. Reed Carter threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Eagles collected 20 hits on the day. Peterson, Udy, Kunz, Hall, Parker Applegate and Sanchez each had multiple hits for the team. Udy and Peterson all had four hits to lead USU Eastern.

Game 3, 7-6 CNCC

In game three, USU Eastern fell behind by four runs in the third inning, but then tried to fight back. The Eagles scored six runs in the failed comeback on a groundout by Gabe Childs in the fourth, a groundout by Skiler Hohrein in the fourth, a sacrifice fly by Kaden Kunz in the sixth, a single by Parker Applegate in the seventh and a single by Drew Staley in the seventh.

USU Eastern totaled 11 hits in the game. Applegate, Ryder Peterson and Dylan Sanchez each racked up multiple hits. Applegate led the Eagles with three hits in three at bats.

Game 4, 7-5 USU Eastern

In game four, USU Eastern hit two home runs. Dylan Rodriguez went for the long ball in the fourth inning, while Sanchez put one out in the seventh inning.

Eastern snagged a late lead and defeated Colorado Northwestern 7-5. The Eagles scattered eight hits in the game. Rodriguez and Sanchez each managed two hits to lead Utah State Eastern.

USU Eastern was down 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning when Dylan Sanchez homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring four runs to lead the team to victory. Sanchez went 2-4 at the plate as he drove in runs on a grand slam in the seventh.

Karter Pope earned the victory on the hill for the Eagles. The righty allowed seven hits and six runs over 6 1/3 third innings, striking out six. Mason Nielson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Nielson recorded the last two outs to earn the save for USU Eastern.

“This was a great weekend for our boys to start the conference on the road and come up with three wins. We saw games this weekend where bats were firing and some not as much, but we put ourselves in places to win each game. Coming away with three wins on the road is a major success,” said head coach Haney.

The Eagles will continue with conference play this coming weekend by heading to Salt Lake Community College for a four-game series starting on Thursday.