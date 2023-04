Carbon missed a big opportunity to stay in first-place in the region standings on Tuesday. While down in Moab, the Dinos struggled to get going and fell behind 2-0.

While Carbon would find two goals in the second half, so did the Red Devils as Grand pulled off the upset, 4-2. Tyler Morris finished with a goal and an assist. The other Dino goal came from Thijs Bertens while Luke Brady also recorded an assist.

The Dinos (6-3, 6-2) will wrap up the week at Beaver (6-4) on Friday.