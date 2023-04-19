Green River Rallies with the Dirt Bike Community

By Robin Hunt

Hundreds of dirt bikers gathered in Green River over the weekend for the third annual Green River Dirt Bike Rally. Riders spent Thursday night on a tour of the Missile Base and Geyser or training with the guides from Adventure Hideaway.

“What a great start to the season,” participant Nick Jenkins said. “The Green River Dirt Bike Rally is awesome.”

On Friday, riders gathered at various trailheads where they had a safety orientation meeting with their guide and then hit the trail. After spending the day on the desert, they returned to Green River, where they shopped with vendors like Rocky Mountain ATV, Southwing Custom, Tugger and Thumper Jockey.

They could then participate in the Missile Base and Geyser tour or the Adventure Hideaway training. The City of Green River organized a dirt bike obstacle course where the training took place. Riders could be trained to control the throttle and other techniques as they hit various obstacles.

On Saturday morning, riders met at “the hub” one last time for giveaways and vendors. They were then able to meet up with their groups and head out to the desert for their guided rides.

This rally happens every spring in Green River. Interested parties can learn more at greenriverdirtbikerally.com.