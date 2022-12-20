Dinos Take 3rd at Holiday Classic

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

By Julie Johansen

Carbon wrestlers competed in the Manti Holiday Classic over the weekend. The meet was a dual meet and the Dinos wrestled against seven other schools in their pool. In the end, they earned third behind Union and Manti.

In the first three rounds, Carbon was victorious with wins over Grand (60-19), Ben Lomond (51-27) and Manti (69-12). In the next two matches. Carbon fell to another Manti team (54-30) and Union (69-12). The Dinos rallied in round five and won 62-11 over Providence Hall. They received a bye in round seven, securing third place for the team.

Those earning points for the Carbon team were Kaden Winterton (106) with a 6-2 record while Adrian Vasquez (120) and Parker Holt (138) went 5-3 in the tourney. Isaac Robinson (150) finished 6-2 and Jonathon Jewkes (175) was 7-1. The high scorer for the Carbon team was Colin Fausett, who went undefeated with eight victories.