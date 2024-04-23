Lady Dinos Put on a Hitting Clinic Against Manti

The Carbon softball team traveled tom Manti to play the Templars on Friday. The game started off slow offensively, as Carbon would have the one-point lead at the end of the third.

The top of the fourth is when the bats came alive, scoring five runs in the inning. Following in the fifth was a three-run inning, two more in the sixth and three runs in the seventh inning. The final would end at 14-2, with the Lady Dinos taking home the victory.

Taylor Secor had a home run in the game as well as a double. The Senior scored three runners batted in and had a run scored herself. Kylan Sorenson went four for five in the game with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Sorenson was also on the mound for the full seven innings, ending the night with nine strikeouts.

Adri Abeyta also had a solid game with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Shayla Penovich had a triple in the game, along with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Sophomore. Freshman Brailee Peterson also had a triple, along with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Lady Dinos will be back at it on Tuesday against region opponent, Richfield Wildcats (1-9) in Price. Then on Wednesday, they host a non-region opponent in the Union Cougars (3-4) and Friday, the Juab Wasps (3-6) will be visiting Price for region play. Saturday afternoon, they will play the Canyon View Falcons (6-2) on their home field, finishing out a busy week for Carbon.

Carbon sits and number five in the RPI rankings with two weeks left in the regular season. Sitting in front of them in the rankings are Emery at number one. Followed by North Sanpete, Morgan and Grantsville at four. The state tournament will start on May fourth.