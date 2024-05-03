Dinos Take Game One in Three Game Series *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos baseball team hosted the familiar North Sanpete Hawks for their first game of the state tournament. The series will be best of three as the Dinos will look to close out the Hawks with another win today.

Carbon started off scoring runs in the first four innings, bringing the score to 6-0 at the end of five, with some excellent pitching from Maizen Prichard. Prichard pitched five innings, holding the Hawks to a shutout with 11 strikeouts on the day.

Hawks would find their bats in the following innings, putting up three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The lead was too much for the Hawks to overcome, as the Dinos would get the first win in the series, 8-5. The games will continue this afternoon at 1 p.m. for game two. The Dinos will hope to close out the game, secure the series win and get an extra days rest before heading to Kearns for the remainder of the tournament.