Spartans Secure Game One of the Series

The Emery Spartan baseball team hosted the American Leadership Academy Eagles on Thursday for the first game of the series in the opening round of the state tournament. The series will be best of three, as the Spartans will play once more today at 1:00 PM broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.

Wade Stilson was on the mound for five innings, shutting out the Eagle offense with 10 strikeouts and allowing only one hit. Treven Gilbert would come in as the relief pitcher for the last two innings, allowing no hits and no runs for the junior.

The Spartans would struggle offensively in the beginning of the game, scoring one run in the first four innings. The bats came alive in the fifth inning, scoring four runs and then adding on three more runs in the sixth. The Spartan would get the first win of the series with a score of 8-0.

Kade Larsen was solid at the plate, going three for three with a walk, scoring two RBIs for his team. Stilson went .500, with a double, RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Turner Stoker went two for three and was hit by a pitch, scoring and RBI for the Spartans.

Peyton Alton finished his night with a double and a couple runs batted in. Mason Stilson had a great day running the diamond with four stolen bases and a couple runs scored. Hayden Abrams ended the game with a couple RBIs and Peyton Nielson would touch home plate two times as the Spartans secured the first game of the series.