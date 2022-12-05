Floodplains a Hot Topic in Helper

The Helper City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. A number of items were on the agenda, including a discussion regarding the Floodplain Development Permit Application.

Recently, this topic has caused concern within the city. Councilwoman Malarie DeVincent took the lead in Thursday’s conversation, explaining that the application does not necessarily reflect the ordinance, which has cause some confusion and frustration.

With this discovery, Councilwoman DeVincent began to research where the application came from. She discovered that it was a suggested template that was provided in 2017 from an individual that works for the state. Councilwoman DeVincent stated that Helper is unique as there is a large historic district.

She also said that in the definitions, the ordinance has one for substantial improvement and that part has created a large deal of confusion. The ordinance reads that, if there is a wish to improve a building and it costs a certain percentage more than the value, the property must be updated in order for it to come into compliance as if it were a new construction. This stipulation is one which Councilwoman DeVincent explained is nearly impossible for older homes.

There is also an exemption that states that if a structure is on a historic register, there is not a need for the substantial improvement requirements. It was suggested that, to save a lot of grief, there should be a section on the application questioning if it is a historic structure and if there is proof. It is also important to note that the work done to a historic structure cannot be changed so significantly that it changes its historic contribution.

Councilwoman DeVincent stated that she wishes to make the application more user-friendly. She also said that Helper is lucky due to previous administrations placing those exemptions in order to protect the public from these instances and that the application should reflect that.

She informed the council that she believes it would be beneficial to look at the application form and make necessary changes. Councilwoman DeVincent also explained that the ordinance section on permitting mentions what is required to obtain the permit, though the overall process is confusing.

This conversation was echoed beforehand during the public comment period, in which a citizen stated that after going through the application process, they felt that it was very confusing and there were parts of it that conflicted with the code.

With these concerns raised, Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that FEMA is undergoing the process of reviewing ordinances and will be meeting with officials in Helper soon to begin discussions. The mayor said that they expect to hear some direction from them on what needs to be done moving forward. Mayor Peterman stated that they will be keeping the community informed as they go and she knows there will be changes coming.

Overall, the concerns and desire to make changes to the application was met with support and agreement on the council’s behalf.