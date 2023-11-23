Dinos Win a Nail-Biter

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Carbon Dinos had their first game of the season on Tuesday as they hosted the Union Cougars. The Dinos secured the early advantage, taking a 22-17 lead into the half.

The Cougars narrowed the deficit in the third while Carbon held on to a 29-28 lead. The teams went neck and neck in the fourth, but the Dinos held tough to pull off the win, 38-36.

Zeke Willson ended the game as the Dinos’ scoring leader with nine, adding on a steal as well. Sophomore Carter Warburton was next in scoring with eight. Warburton also had two assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Fellow sophomore Logan Bennett helped on defense, grabbing the ball away from the Cougars three times and scoring six points. Big man Kahner Raby had a solid game, scoring five and taking down 11 rebounds. He also denied the opposing team with two blocks. It was a solid team effort with everyone contributing to secure the win.

Next up for the Dinos (1-0) will be another home game, this time against against South Sevier (1-2) on Nov. 29. The game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on etvnews.com/livesports.