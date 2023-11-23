Lady Dinos Can’t Keep Up in Fourth

The Lady Dinos played their first game of the season on Tuesday, traveling to Cedar to face the Reds. Carbon led 27-23 at the half and kept the lead going into the fourth quarter. But then the Reds couldn’t miss, capping off the game with a dominant quarter to win 59-53.

Amiah Timothy led the Lady Dinos in points with 25, completing a double-double with 10 rebounds as well. She added five assists, one steal and one block to her stat sheet. Madison Orth had a solid shooting night, going 9-17 with a 53% shooting percentage, good for 21 points, to go along with six rebounds.

Kylan Sorenson had a nice defensive showing, taking the ball away from the Reds four times. Jacie Jensen shared the ball well with five assists on the night.

The Lady Dinos (1-0) will next head to Spanish Fork to face an undefeated Maple Mountain team (2-0) on Nov 28.