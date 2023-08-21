Dinos Win Week 2

ETV News Stock Photo

The Dinos rebounded from their season-opening loss with a win against Grand on Friday. The non-region victory marked Carbon’s first win of the young season.

In the opening quarter, both teams worked to find their footing. Neither were able to gain the advantage and the score was tied at nil going into the second quarter. The Dinos finally broke through as Stockton Kennedy scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime. Carbon added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the half.

Grand didn’t go down without a fight, however. The Red Devils responded with a touchdown in the third to trail 7-6, but Carbon found the end zone yet again. Tony Wilson scored the touchdown this time off of a one-yard rush to give the Dinos a 14-6 lead.

The Red Devils gave it their all in the fourth, scoring another touchdown. With a 14-12 lead, the Dinos made their final push and sealed the win with a 42-yard bomb from Kennedy to Deagan Richards. Carbon went on to win this one 21-12.

The Dinos (1-1) will look to continue the momentum in their matchup against Ogden (2-0) on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.