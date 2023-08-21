Annual Gallery Stroll Kicks Off 2023 Helper Arts Festival

Traditionally, the Helper Arts Festival is kicked off each year with a gallery stroll that highlights the myriad of art galleries that can be found along Helper’s historic Main Street.

The stroll took place once again, despite the stormy weather, on Thursday evening. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the doors of the various galleries were thrown wide open and the community, fellow artists, visitors and the like were invited to peruse the artistic talents of Helper residents and business owners.

Galleries such as kt Gallery, Beg, Borrow and Steele, the newly-opened Kilpatrick Art Garage and more were featured during the stroll. The rest of the annual festival took place the following three days, bringing a weekend of wonder to Helper.