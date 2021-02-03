Dirt Bike Rally Coming to Green River

By Robin Hunt

Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, like many of the meetings taking place virtually, struggled to launch a meeting with some participants at Green River City Hall and some at home. Due to these difficulties, the meeting was 20 minutes late to start.

With the issues resolved, the council went on to discuss interlocal agreements for the Green River Main Street Community Reinvestment Project Area, which were approved.

The Green River Gun Club’s new executive board and officers were then approved by the city council, including Mike Keener, Kim Andrus, Travis Raby, Trent Fluckey, Landen Fluckey, Tom Cox and Lance Erwin.

It was also announced that the John Wesley Powell Museum has hired Elayne Hinsch as its new collections manager.

The council then discussed that additional signage has been added to the Athena Bike Trail to minimize confusion and ensure no users lose their way.

To conclude, discussion was had on the Green River Dirt Bike Rally, which is scheduled for March 26 and 27. Along with hitting the many trails in the area, the event will also have a “hub” at 90 West Pirate Ave. Dirt bike prizes will be given and gear demonstrations presented in addition to a small vendor market of dirt bike shops and a PTA bake sale.