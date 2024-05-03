Ferron City Approves Tentative Budgets

By Julie Johansen

A public hearing was the first item on the agenda for the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 1. The purpose of the hearing was to receive comments about the tentative budget for 2024-2025. The budget, as listed, included wage increases for elected and appointed officials of Ferron City. These salary increases were besides the cost of living 3% raise.

There was also a small increase in insurances costs for the city and cemetery costs increased for tree removal, as well as an increase for roads and street expenses. The mayor assured the council that the funds were available for these increases. The Golf Course, although running with a deficit, has a positive outlook for this spring and will hopefully meet back expenses.

Council members made comments and, following the closure of the hearing, resolutions were passed three to one to approve these temporary budget suggestions. Councilman Vance Brown was the negative vote stating he had concerns about approving increases for himself. The final budget will again be considered for approval in June.

The council then considered how to handle shutoff notices for citizen’s past-due utility bills. After several suggestions and considerations this item was tabled for further study and a consultation with the city attorney.

The Fire Chief then gave three proposals for consideration to the council. They included the use of the fire house, fees and violations and computer use. Burn permits were also discussed in regard to their proper use. An ordinance will be prepared including these changes and fee schedule to be voted on next meeting.

A work session for Peach Days Planning was scheduled for May 22 at 6 p.m. at Ferron City Hall. It is the hope of the council that citizens will be involved. An archaeology study by Montgomery Archaeology Survey was approved to help finalize being able to purchase the ground at Millsite Golf Course from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Security cameras and security glass will also be installed at city hall to help stop the vandalism happening. Other areas in city will also be considered for these security installations.