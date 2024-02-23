Lady Dinos Get the Win Over Juab *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos drew a familiar foe in Thursday’s matchup with the Juab Wasps in the State Tournament. Carbon won both meetings with Juab during the regular season.

The game started off at a bit of a slower pace with the Wasps bringing on a pesky defense, holding the Dinos to 10 points in the first quarter. Juab would have the lead going in to two, 11-10. The second quarter had a déjà vu feeling, with the Wasps only scoring four points and the Dinos scoring six, bringing the score at the half, 16-15.

With the second half beginning, the Dinos came out with a bit more intensity, as Jacie Jensen completed an and-one opportunity to start off the quarter. Following that possession, Amiah Timothy had a nice euro-step into the paint for two points. Jensen would have another impactful play, getting a steal and then being rewarded on the other end, scoring the layup for the blue and white.

Timothy put her defender on skates with a solid crossover, clearing the path for the bucket, giving the Dinos a nine-point lead. Timothy then drew in defenders and found Bailey Curtis on the other side of the hoop, for the layup. She would get one more score to close out the half for Carbon, bringing the score after three, 34-22.

Kylan Sorenson started the fourth off with a nice drive into the basket, being found by Timothy. A couple possessions later, Madison Orth made a solid post-move contested shot. During that same sequence, The Dinos would get a steal as Orth would go coast to coast, scoring another basket.

Carbon would end up getting the win with the final score 45-30. They ended the game with 15 steals as a team, but will go into the next game looking to improve their shooting percentage and limiting turnovers.

Orth scored 12 for the Dinos, along with eight rebound and seven steals. Jensen also had 12 for the game, with six rebound and four steals. Timothy would end her night with nine points, five assists and two steals. Sorenson scored six, had five rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

The Lady Dinos will face off against another familiar opponent, against rival Richfield, who is seeded at number two, right above the Dinos. The game will be broadcast live at 5:50 p.m. at etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Maxwell Misner