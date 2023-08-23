The Gridiron Grind

ETV News Stock Photo

The Dinos football program, under the direction of Phil Howa, is looking to make waves this season. After a first-round elimination in the state tournament in 2022, Carbon is eyeing a comeback.

The season opener for the Dinos featured a tough matchup against Hillcrest. Carbon was bested 41-20, but rebounded the following week against Grand. The Dinos secured the 21-12 win and will look to ride that momentum through the rest of the season.

The Blue and White knows there are tough matchups on the horizon, including the highly-anticipated Coal Bowl. The Dinos will have the home field advantage against Emery on Sept. 8, but the competition is always tough in the rivalry match.

Other strong competitors will be Juab, the 2022 state runner ups, and the Richfield Wildcats, who bested Carbon in the first round last season. Manti and Canyon View also have solid programs that will attempt to thwart the Dinos’ efforts.

However, Carbon has some strong players on its roster that look to lead the team to success. Junior Stockton Kennedy has been a powerhouse in the quarterback position, accumulating 266 yards in just two games to go along with two touchdowns.

Anthony Wilson is another key player for the Dinos with his 84 rushing yards on the young season. Fellow Dino Maddux Willson has also opened the season strong, with 115 receiving yards so far in his sophomore campaign.

With a 1-1 start to the season, Dinos fans are sure to have fun watching the team grow this year.