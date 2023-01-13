Doug Richards

Douglas Dale Richards, 49, passed away January 7, 2023 at his home in Rawlins, WY. He was born May 27, 1973, in Sumter, South Carolina to Dale Ernest and LaNora Kristine Harrison Richards.

While Doug resided in Green River, UT, he served on the city council and volunteered as an EMS worker for Emery County. Doug also lived in Kremmling, CO and Rawlins WY. Doug was loved by everyone who knew him for his genuine compassion.

He is survived by his father, Dale Richards, Elsinore; siblings: Michelle Richards, Bountiful; Aaron (Cassandra) Richards, Monroe; Bethany Richards, Richfield; Ashlee (Matthew) Monroe, Layton; Lance Richards, Provo; his 10 nieces and nephews; fiancée: Juanita Barnhart, her daughter Rachel, Rawlins, WY; and his boys.

Preceded in death by his mother, Kris Richards.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon in the Emery Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com