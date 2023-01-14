Dragonfly Wellness Opens on Price Main Street

Dragonfly Wellness opened its doors to the community on Friday. Price’s newest downtown addition was a bustle of activity as a grand opening celebration brought in droves of people.

The festivities began with a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. The day continued with a variety of activities, including informational sessions, facility tours, medical consultations and more.

Dragonfly Wellness is owned and operated by the Sapa Investment Group, which is involved in a variety of Utah industries, including hospitality, real estate, health and wellness, dining, the arts and more. The group has a community-focused business model with its greatest concern being the people within the communities it serves.

The medical cannabis pharmacy in downtown Price will offer a wide variety of products, including flowers, edibles and concentrates. Vaporizers, tinctures and topicals will also be available as well various accessories. Additionally, consultations are offered at the pharmacy.

“Every community should have access to quality cannabis for medical purposes,” Dragonfly Wellness shared. “Every single patient story matters and we acknowledge the power Dragonfly has to make patients’ lives better.”

Dragonfly Wellness is located at 20 East Main Street in Price and can be contacted at (435) 637-3770. The pharmacy is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.