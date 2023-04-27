Forest Service Plans Prescribed Burns

Press Release

Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials plan to implement their spring prescribed burning program in several locations across the forest, including the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts.

Pile burning will be conducted in New Canyon east of Ephraim in Sanpete County and Mill Creek east of Moab in Grand County while snow conditions allow for minimal fire spread. Broadcast burning will be conducted on The Pines prescribed burn unit west of Emery in Emery County and Shingle Mill prescribed burn units west of Monticello in San Juan County as spring conditions allow.

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to reduce hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat, and supports aspen restoration.

Smoke will be visible from these locations; however, it is not expected that the smoke will impact the residential areas in the lower elevations as smoke should lift and dissipate quickly. All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Members of the public may view approved prescribed fires at www.deq.utah.gov

For more information on the planned prescribed burns, please contact Sanpete Ranger District Office at (435) 283-4151, Ferron/Price Ranger District Office at (435) 384-2372, the Moab Ranger District Office at (435) 259-7155 or the Monticello Ranger District Office at (435) 587-2041, visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal, or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ml_nf and Utah Fire Info at www.UtahFireInfo.gov