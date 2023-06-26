Duo Trapped in Burning Vehicle in Wellington

Authorities were paged to a report of a vehicle accident in Wellington that had entrapped two people on Sunday morning. The Wellington Fire Department was paged to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

While crews geared up, it was reported that the vehicle had caught fire with the occupants still inside. Helpful bystanders were able to remove the occupants from the vehicle while firefighters rushed to the scene.

“Wellington Fire put a two man team on a hose line to knock down the fire,” the Wellington Fire Department shared. “Our firefighter that is a certified EMT was placed in charge of patient care.”

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Castleview Hospital, although their injuries are unknown at this time.