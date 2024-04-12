Inland Port Authority Presents at Green River City Council

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Green River City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting. After approving a couple of minor zoning changes, they received a presentation from the Inland Port Authority on creating an Inland Port Authority project in Green River.

The port authority explained that their vision is to help the community do whatever they are ready and willing to do. An Inland Port Rep said: “Whatever you want your project area to look like, that is what our end goal will be.”

They would like to do what they can to help promote the area and help Green River to grow in the way that they want to. They want to partner to promote Green River to specific industries that the city wants to attract. One of the city councilmen asked the Inland Port which kind of industries they thought would be a good fit, to which they answered that Green River has some unique assets. Highway 6 and I-70 as well as the rail, and water assets of the area.

The council approved Resolution R07-2024, consenting to the creation of a Utah Inland Port Authority project area in Green River.

Council approved Rhino Pumps quotes for sewer lift station systems. Then, Tonya Bigelow was approved as a new Green River Planning and Zoning member.

Learn more about this, and other meetings at greenriverutah.com