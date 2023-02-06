Eagles Down Snow College on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

The Eagles had another dominating Scenic West win in Ephraim on Saturday, beating the Badgers 75-66.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Badgers attempted to rally a comeback with about six minutes to go, but the Eagles never let them back in, shooting 42% from the floor.

Dyson Lighthall led all scorers with 21 and Gbenga Olubi was right behind him with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. Mabenny Naam almost had a double double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Noah McCord also did his part, grabbing seven rebounds and two steals.

The Eagles will try to keep the momentum this week when they face #1 ranked College of Southern Idaho in another road contest.