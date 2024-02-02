Eagles Fall to Paradise Valley Following 8th Inning Surge

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

USU Eastern baseball continued on its road trip Wednesday as the team took on Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) in Phoenix, Arizona. PVCC defeated the Eagles 8-2, fueled in part by an explosive eighth inning with the Puma’s tallying six runs.

The scoring action kicked off in the top of the first when Sam Beck’s ground out earned Eastern its first point. Paradise Valley responded swiftly in the bottom half, leveling the score at one.

Hunter Gatti’s solo home run to right field in the fourth inning granted USU Eastern a brief 2-1 lead. However, a single in the bottom of the seventh allowed the Pumas to equalize once again at two.

The game’s turning point occurred in the eighth inning as Paradise Valley orchestrated an impressive offensive surge, amassing six runs on four hits to secure an 8-2 advantage.

USU Eastern (2-3, 0-0) continued its road trip to Douglas, AZ, taking on Cochise College (1-3, 0-0) in two doubleheaders on Thursday.