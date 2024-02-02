Eagles Top Spartans in Scenic West Matchup

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

USU Eastern men’s basketball team welcomed the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) to the BDAC on Thursday night. The Eagles emerged victorious with a final score of 73-60.

The game was neck-and-neck in the first half, with both teams tied at 30 points each. However, Eastern dominated the second half, outscoring the Spartans 43-30.

Martel Williams led his team with 28 points, including 10-12 from the free-throw line. Williams also contributed defensively with nine rebounds and a steal. Dyson Lighthall played a crucial role, scoring 10 points and nine rebounds in addition to his two blocks on the night. Ethan Copeland had five steals defensively to add to his nine point scoring total.

On the opposing side, CNCC’s Tyler Christensen was the leading scorer for his team, putting up 20 points, including three three-pointers. Eastern’s strong second-half performance proved too much for the Spartans to overcome with a final score of 73-60.

USU Eastern (14-6, 4-3) will remain at home as they welcome for two nationally-ranked opponents in #16 Salt Lake Community College (19-3, 4-2) and #12 Snow College (19-3, 4-2). The game against SLCC will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. inside the BDAC and the game against Snow College will be Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.