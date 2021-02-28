Eagles Go 0-2 on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Easton Ralphs – USU Eastern Athletics

USU Eastern took on the Badgers of Snow College on Thursday night and had a pretty good showing. The Eagles led for 30 minutes of the game but a hot five minutes by Ross Reeves from Snow allowed the Badgers to pull ahead in the last five minutes and not look back.

Dontrell Hewlitt has a good showing for the Eagles as he was able to score 27 points in just 22 minutes. The fact that the Eagles were able to assist on over half their baskets helped space the floor and allowed them to score with the high-powered offense of Snow. The Eagles’ defense was also able to hold a good three point shooting team to just 28% from the three point line.

The Eagles had another tough battle against 11th ranked College of Southern Idaho on Saturday night in Twin Falls, Idaho. Once again, lack of offensive production seemed to plague USU Eastern at the start of the game. They were able to get going but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

USU Eastern was led by Dontrell Hewlitt with 22 second half points. The Eagles’ rebounding was pretty even throughout the roster but was led by Jesse White and Peter Filipovity, both with six each. White also led the team in assists with five to help the team.

However, it was the turnovers that really stifled the USU Eastern offense as the Eagles struggled to take care of the basketball. USU Eastern’s defense was once again good and was able to allow them to compete with one of the top teams in the country even with their offensive struggles.

The Eagles look to bounce back with the next three games at home, the first being on Thursday night against the Coyotes of Southern Nevada. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door or can be purchased at www.usueasternathletics.com. Social distancing and masks are required 100% of the time.