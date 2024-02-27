Lady Eagles Fall To No.19 CSI In Conference Showdown

By Jordan Buscarini – Castle Country Radio / AM 750 Drive Time Sports

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team lost its second-straight Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup Thursday night, falling to the College of Southern Idaho 64-49 at the BDAC in Price.

The two teams battled to a 13-13 tie at the end of the first quarter, but CSI gathered a double-digit advantage heading into the break after outscoring USU Eastern 21-10 in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles responded by taking a slim lead in the third quarter, but CSI proved to be too much down the stretch.

Summer Christensen posted a team best 16 points on an efficient 6-12 shooting performance. Hadley Humpherys added 13 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as USU Eastern slipped to 4-5 in conference play.

Southern Idaho ended with a strong advantage in perimeter shooting, connecting on 8-of-17 attempts. USU Eastern struggled from the arc as the team finished 3-22.

Jamisyn Heaton registered a double-double to lead CSI with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden McNeal scored 14 points off the bench, while Kenned Gillette added 10 more for the Southern Idaho second unit.

Thursday marked the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. CSI recorded a season-series sweep with the win.

Now sitting 19-6 overall, the Lady Eagles will have one more opportunity to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard ahead of the SWAC Tournament. The regular season will end Saturday at home against North Idaho College.

Tip-off for Saturday’s regular season finale is set for 1 p.m. USU Eastern will then take a lengthy break before traveling to Salt Lake Community College for the conference tournament on March 15.