Eagles’ Season Comes to an End

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno, USU Eastern Athletics

The Utah State University Eastern Eagles traveled to Henderson, Nevada over the weekend to play in the Scenic West Athletic Conference postseason tournament. The Eagles entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed after a 12-20 conference record.

A 5-2 loss to host and No. 1 seed College of Southern Nevada moved Eastern to the elimination bracket. USU Eastern had opportunities to knock off the top-ranked Coyotes, but ultimately fell.

Eastern then moved to the elimination bracket with a matchup with the College of Southern Idaho (CSI). The Eagles found themselves in a late 7-1 hole, but Eastern fought back with six runs and back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings. CSI earned a walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning, ending the Eagles’ season.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” said head coach Kirk Haney. “This was a wild year because of weather cancellations and postponements. We lost 12 games from our schedule because of unusual circumstances, and we are still proud of our team and the way they played.”

The Eagles finished the season with a 16-30 overall record and a 12-20 record in conference play.