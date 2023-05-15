State Rodeo Finals Just Around the Corner

By Julie Johansen

In the last high school rodeo of the 2022-23 season, Emery and Carbon athletes gained more points and qualifications for state rodeos. The rodeos on May 12 and 13 in Delta were hosted by the West Millard Rodeo Team.

Emery rodeo team members placing in the top ten and receiving additional points were Dalton Allred in first place and Kyle (Will) Ekker in third in bulls. Kinlie Jensen finished seventh and 10th in breakaway roping as well as seventh in goats.

Emery’s Charity Greenhalgh took eighth in goats while Will Jeffs finished 10th in steer wrestling. Ryter Ekker was third both days and Kyle Ekker was 10th in the light rifle shoot while Cache Allred took sixth in the trap shoot. Finally, the large number of barrel racers gave Megan Zunich qualification status but no additional points.

Ean Ellis, Carbon team member, took fourth and second in tie down roping. In the shooting sports, Kashley Rhodes earned fourth and seventh in light rifle while Shalako Gunter tied for second both days in the trap shoot.

The teams will now have three weekends off for practice as the state finals are just around the corner during the first week of June.