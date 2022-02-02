Eagles Swept in Opening Weekend Tournament

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1

Hayden Brock was on the pitcher’s mound for USU Eastern in game one against Central Arizona. The righty allowed three hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out 11. Carson Hawkes threw four innings out of the bullpen, giving up zero hits in his four innings of work.

Eastern’s pitching looked great as the Eagles took up the field and kept the number two team off balance for most of the day. Payton Norman and Jake Mortensen each had one hit to lead USU Eastern. The Eagles ultimately lost 9-0.

Game 2

USU Eastern lost the lead late in an 11-1 defeat against Arizona Western on Saturday. The game was tied at one with Arizona Western batting in the top of the fourth when #28 singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs. USU Eastern struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Arizona Western, giving up 11 runs.

Ky Decker started the game for USU Eastern. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out seven. Dylan Hawkes threw one inning in relief. Jake Mortensen , Parker Joos , Gabe Childs and Cole Mason each managed one hit to lead USU Eastern. The Eagles didn’t commit a single error in the field. Joos had the most chances in the field with ten.

Game 3

Kody Nelson took the 15-4 loss for USU Eastern in game three against Arizona Western. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one. Cole Mason , Payton Norman , Scott Bahde and Jake Mortensen each managed one hit to lead USU Eastern.

Game 4

USU Eastern took an early lead in the second inning in game four against Central Arizona. Central Arizona knotted the game up at three in the top of the third inning when #26 singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. After Central Arizona scored two runs in the top of the seventh, USU Eastern answered with two of its own.

Central Arizona scored when #4 homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. USU Eastern then answered when Kaden Kunz grounded out, scoring one run, and Zac Argyle grounded out, scoring one run. The Eagles lost 15-5.