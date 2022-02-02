Lady Eagles Go 2-3 In Opening Weekend

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Ashlee Snyder, Utah State Eastern Softball

Game 1

vs South Mountain Community College

Henderson, NV

L 12-7

USU Eastern played a close game and was tied at seven going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the top of the second, Mackenzie Wright (Fr) hit a single for an RBI. During the third inning, Marisa Bowman (So) had an RBI single. Malorie Luck contributed to the inning with an RBI single. The fourth inning brought three more runs with RBIs from Kalsey Lopes (Fr) and Ally Oyanguren (So).

Mackenzie Wright (Fr) led the game, going 3-4 at the plate. Ally Oyanguren had one homerun in the game while Sydney Smith (Fr) and Oakley Giacoletto (Fr) threw a combined game.

Game 2

vs Yavapai

Henderson, NV

L 13-1

USU Eastern was out hit by Yavapai. Ally Oyanguren collected an RBI in the first inning while Quaylee Smuin (Fr) and Ally Oyanguren (So) both collected one hit. Emma Marchant (So) was in the circle for the Eagles.

Game 3

vs Arizona Western

Henderson, NV

W 16-7

Ally Oyanguren (So) was clutch at the plate, driving in six runs on three hits to lead the Eagles with a single in the second inning, a homerun in the third and another homerun in the sixth. USU Eastern collected 12 hits as Ally Oyanguren (So), Skyler Lauver (So) and Mackenzie Wright (Fr) all collected multiple hits. Oyanguren went 3-5 at the plate. Madie Luck (So) got the start in the circle and Malorie Luck (So) finished it.

Game 4

vs Eastern Arizona College

Henderson, NV

L 6-1

USU Eastern fell behind early in the game. Emma Marchant got the start in the circle through six. Malorie Luck (So) led the Eagles at the plate, going 2-3.

Game 5

vs Northeastern Junior College

Henderson, NV

W 13-10

Mackenzie Wright (Fr) collected four hits in four at bats with a single in the first, a triple in the third, a double in the fourth and another double in the fifth. Kalsey Lopes (Fr) got things going in the first inning with an RBI single. Ally Oyanguren (So) doubled in the fifth. resulting in a 2RBI. Marisa Bowman (So) roped together a big three-run homerun in the third inning.

Freshman Sydney Smith led things off in the circle, going five innings with seven strike outs. Malorie Luck (So) came in to end the game. The Eagles had 18 hits in the game, including multiple hits from Wright, Lopes, Lauver, Oyanguren, Madie Luck and Bowman.

Upcoming Games

Great Western Shootout

Feb. 4-5

Yuma, AZ

Feb. 4

3:30 p.m. vs South Mountain Community College

6 p.m. vs Eastern Arizona College

Feb. 5

8 a.m. vs Yavapai College

10:30 a.m. vs Eastern Arizona College

1 p.m. vs Central Arizona College