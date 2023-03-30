Richfield Builds Lead in Region 12

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 was back on the golf course on Tuesday in Richfield. The Wildcats already owned the lead in the region race, but they added to it while protecting their home course. Richfield shot a 348 followed by Carbon (377) in second, Emery (413) in third and Canyon View (502) in fourth.

Carley West shot the low for the Dinos with an 89. Next was Savanna Rasmussen with a 90, Grace Simms with a 95 and Page Scovill with an 103. The Spartans top four were Kimber Gilbert (94), Payten Wakefield (101), Aspen Jensen (106) and Claire Lindsey (112).

The teams will next meet in Cedar City on April 11.